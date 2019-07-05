

CTV London





London police are urging people to remove valuables from their vehicles after a spike in break-ins at Springbank Park.

According to police there were 20 reported vehicle break-ins in June alone in the park’s various lots.

And since the beginning of the year there have been a total 49 break-ins. That’s an increase of more than 300 per cent over the same period last year.

In 2018 the total number of vehicle break-ins at Springbank for the entire year was just 16.

Tara Piper tells CTV News there were eight vehicles in total that were robbed on Thursday afternoon, including hers.

"My youngest son is only five and he's devastated...He cried the whole afternoon. He couldn't believe that somebody was in our van. You know it's just an invasion of your privacy...just knowing somebody smashed glass into his carseat and all over his clothes and his soccer ball was in there like, it's heartbreaking."

Though only a small amount of change was taken, replacing the minivan's window is likely to cost hundreds of dollars.

Police are reminding the public to keep valuables out of plain sight, or better yet, remove them all together.