Jump in COVID-19 cases sees Middlesex-London surpass 14K

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 21 on Thursday, boosting the region over the 14,000 cases mark.

The area now has a total of 14,033 cases and 239 deaths (none new), with 13,638 cases resolved leaving 156 active. There are 4,250 cases with a variant of concern.

The two-day rise in cases lifted the seven-day moving average back up to 19.6, after it had previously been declining for more than a week.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 82 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 84.4 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with seven in adult critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, Ekcoe Central School, Wilfrid Jury Public School and Kidlogic London.

Lord Elgin will remain closed until Oct. 5, and during the closure students have returned to virtual learning. The health unit is reporting eight confirmed cases at the school.

An outbreak at École élémentaire La Pommeraie has been declared over and there are no outbreaks at any seniors' facilities in the region.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 21 new, 43 active, 4,295 total, 4,166 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 10 active, 2,314 total, 2,276 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 27 active, 2,931 total, 2,849 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 30 active, 2,166 total, 2,071 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 17 new, 95 active, 3,887 total, 3,722 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 1,315 new COVID-19 infections and 20 deaths over the last two days.