LONDON
London

July Talk named as first concert of 2024 Western Fair

July Talk arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards show in Ottawa on April 2, 2017. Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS July Talk arrives on the red carpet for the Juno Awards show in Ottawa on April 2, 2017. Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Canadian rock band July Talk has been announced as the Western Fair's first concert of 2024 in September.

The alternative-rocker are set to play Tuesday Sept. 10 as part of the Western fair Stadium Series.

Tickets start at $55 and includes admission into the fair. They go on sale Friday June 21.

Anishnaabe musicians OMBIIGIZI are scheduled as the opening band.

The show is all ages.

