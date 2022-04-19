July now deliberating a verdict at London, Ont. murder trial

Late Tuesday afternoon, the jury at the second degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams, 39, started its deliberations.

The defence started the day with its closing address with Williams’ lawyer Christopher Uwagboe telling the jury the stabbing death of Dereck Szaflarski, 27, was self-defence and that the accused did not intend to kill.

The jury has heard that there was a heated argument along Richmond Street in downtown London with the victim allegedly calling the accused the “N” word.

“Mr. Szaflarski did use that word in his verbal exchange with my client,” said Uwagboe.

In a video entered as an exhibit during the trial you see Szaflarski rush towards the accused.

“It was an accelerated physical attack on my client,” Uwagboe said. “Mr. Williams was acting in self-defence when he stabbed Mr. Szaflarski.”

The victim, a well-known London fitness instructor had been out celebrating his birthday in May 2018 when he got into the confrontation along Richmond Row after the bars closed.

Four days after the incident, Williams turned himself into police and has since pleaded not guilty to second degree murder.

Later in the day, during his closing argument, assistant Crown attorney James Spangenberg told the jury that their decision is clear, claiming that this is a case of second degree murder.

Spangenberg pointed to the action caught on the surveillance cameras saying that Williams could have simply drove away from the argument but instead he got out of his car and pulled a knife.

“What happened here happened on video and it’s clearly murder,” Spangenberg said. “This is not self-defence. This could have been avoided.”

The Crown reminded the jury that Szaflarski was stabbed five times adding, “the actual stabbing part happens in a blink of an eye. Mr. Williams had the knife and he used it repeatedly.”

Spangenberg told the jury this case is simple saying, “what sets this apart is Mr. Williams brought a knife to a fist fight.”

The Crown also added that seconds after the stabbing Williams took off in a hurry.

After the Judge’s charge, the jury started its deliberations and must return with one of three verdicts, guilty of second degree murder, guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter or not guilty.