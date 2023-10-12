London

    • Judicial review requested for Brescia-Western merger

    brescia

    Western’s faculty association has filed a request for a judicial review in regards to the upcoming merger plans between Western and Brescia College.

    Western University announced in September that Brescia would be integrating with the university in May 2024.

    UWOFA, the union representing Western's faculty, librarians, and archivists, says the decision was made without union consultation or senate approval.

    On social media, the union released a statement saying Western ignored legal responsibilities in its approach by excluding the school's faculty unions and affiliate students from any discussions about the decision.

    Adding, that many only found out about it when it was made public. 

