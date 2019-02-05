

Nick Paparella, CTV London





On day two of deliberations for the jury in the case of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guards, they asked a question, and said they had reached one verdict.

Just before two o’clock Tuesday, the jury returned with a question for the court.

It appears they have reached a verdict in regards to one of the defendants but are at an impasse when it comes to the other.

Manager Stephen Jurkus and guard Leslie Lonsbary have both pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Adam Kargus.

Justice Jonathan George told the jury to return to the jury room and do their best to reach a unanimous decision for both of the accused.

They are now into their second full day of deliberations.

Anthony George pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of Kargus, his cell mate, in Oct. 2013.