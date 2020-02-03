LONDON, ONT -- London police are now investigating three cases of city properties being damaged by vehicles in the month of January.

It began Jan. 16, when vandals hit the soccer fields at Greenway Park leaving tire tracks all throughout the fields.

Two days later damage was reported at the city owned Thames Valley Golf Course, and then a week after that more damage was reported at the fields at the Stronach Arena and Community Centre.

“With the rain we had last spring and summer, it was an especially challenging season for our outdoor spaces, so it’s discouraging to see the vandalism now,” says Jon Paul McGonigle, Division Manager for The City of London’s Parks and Recreation in a statement.

“Not only will it take time and effort to repair the damages, it will also cost money and may impact when sport participants can begin using these fields next season,” says McGonigle.

Police have not said if they believe all three cases were caused by the same person or persons.

Anyone with information in relation to these incidents is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).