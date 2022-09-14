Josh Morgan to make his pitch for becoming London’s next mayor

Wednesday morning, Josh Morgan will release his five-point election platform at an event in downtown London.

The five pillars in his platform will be:

Housing and Affordability

Economic Prosperity

Mental Health and Addictions

Inclusive City; Safe and Vibrant Neighbourhoods

Climate Change: A Greener London

“These are serious issues, and they demand serious solutions,” Morgan stated in a news release. “We find ourselves at a crucial period in London’s history, and it requires a bold and realistic plan to match the moment.”

According to Morgan, the platform will reflect his past efforts to build consensus on council.

“This platform was not developed in a bubble,” Morgan added. “We listened intently, and we sought feedback from thousands of Londoners, representing numerous backgrounds and political ideologies.”

Morgan is currently deputy mayor and two-term city councillor representing Ward 7.

Also running for mayor in the upcoming election are Brandon Ellis, Daniel Jeffery, Don Lenart, Norman Robert Miles, Carlos Murray, Johanne Nichols, Sean O'Connell, Khalil Ramal and Sandie Thomas.

This is a developing story.