Johnston traded from Knights to Sting following stellar preseason performance

Following a formidable preseason performance, the Sarnia Sting have completed a trade with the London Knights for 20-year-old Kaeden Johnston, in exchange for a 4th round pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection.

Sarnia Sting General Manager Dylan Seca said, "Kaeden is a player who’s been a part of the talented London Knights where his opportunity was limited. However, he’s someone we’ve been tracking for a couple years and believe his speed, size and skill is valuable.”

Selected in the fifth round in the 2021 draft, Johnston has played with the Knights ever since. He was also selected to the 2021-2022 GOJHL Future Stars Team.

His reputation with the Knights is one that Seca says will serve the Sting well, “We believe his experience of being an OHL champion will help our group as we continue our push back into contention in the Western Conference."