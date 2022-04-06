Joe Preston to run again for top job in St. Thomas, Ont.

St. Thomas, Ont. Mayor Joe Preston will be seeking a second term this fall.

Preston made the announcement Wednesday in a news release.

“I am sharing this news early to be able to continue to lead our Council’s efforts with friendship and vision to move our beautiful city forward. We have so much more to accomplish before the October election,” Preston said in a statement.

Preston was elected mayor in the 2018 municipal election.

He also served as Member of Parliament for Elgin-Middlesex-London from 2004 to 2015.