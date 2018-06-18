

An auto parts plant in Tillsonburg is packing up and heading to Mexico, throwing dozens out of work.

Employees at the ZF-TRW brake rotar plant in Tillsonburg will be out of work by December.

Production is being moved to Mexico, resulting in the loss of 71 jobs. The reason given is a competitive bidding process that the Tillsonburg plant did not win.

The town had been working to try and prevent this loss, but says cost pressures, including hydro, hurt efforts.

We've actually been working with the company ZF-TRW over the past year to help find opportunities to keep this plant open,” said Cephas Panschow, development commissioner for the Town of Tillsonburg.

“Certainly our goal is to keep that plant open to keep those employees working here. Unfortunately we were not successful.

Today’s news comes less than a year after Tillsonburg suffered another economic loss. The town lost 300 jobs after Siemens closed and left town.

The town says it will work with those impacted along with the union that represents them.

In the meantime there is hope down the road, as Tillsonburg officials look to attract new industry.

"Right now we are working to fill the Siemens class and we hope to have some good news to share with this area and the broader area in the next short while,” Panschow said.