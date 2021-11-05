Jobs are coming, but will the London area have the workers?

London, Ont. -

London’s jobless rate continued its downward trend in the month of October, and the city's mayor is happy to tell anyone who’ll listen about the Forest City's job growth.

“London, Ont. has just experienced its 16th month of net new employment growth, resulting in that 16 months of more than 60,000 jobs created here in London,” said Mayor Ed Holder Friday, while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for expansion of the Nestle ice cream plant in south London.

According to Statistics Canada, unemployment fell to 6.7 per cent in London in the month of October, down from 7.2 per cent. The local economy also added 2,700 jobs during that time.

The Nestle announcement comes amid major growth in the industrial and food processing sectors. A new fulfillment centre in Talbotville now under construction could bring thousands of new jobs, while a new Maple Leaf Foods processing plant in south London, expected to open next year, promises more than 1,400 new jobs.

This all comes as sectors like trades and hospitality grapple with labour shortages.

One Fanshawe College economist warns that larger industrial employers can also expect to feel the impact of the labour shortage. Sharmistha Nag, from the Lawrence Kinlin School of Business, says the situation will last for the forseeable future.

“Labour shortage is something that pretty much the whole economy is suffering from. So we are definitely seeing the impact of that in our city as well. Even with the big corporations, the shortages will be there.”

The deputy mayor of Thames Centre, which recently saw the average price of a home at around $1 million, says having a variety of housing options plays a key role in matching workers with the right jobs.

“Obviously you can’t live in a million-dollar house and work in the hospitality sector, whether it’s Tim Hortons, McDonald's, or any of our local businesses,” said Kelly Elliot. “So housing and the ability of municipalities to provide a varying amount of housing and varying densities, it’s super important when it comes to offering jobs like this.”

Meanwhile, Holder said he believes London will rise to the occassion when it comes to filling positions.

“Don’t forget every year Western and Fanshawe produce so many skilled people, and those graduates have to go somewhere. And we’re trying to encourage as many of those graduates to stay here in our city.”