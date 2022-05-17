Job fair aims to lure prospective employees to Huron County

Huron Manufacturing Association job fair in Wingham, Ont. on May 17, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Huron Manufacturing Association job fair in Wingham, Ont. on May 17, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver