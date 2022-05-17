Job fair aims to lure prospective employees to Huron County

Huron County’s 260 manufacturing companies need people.

“We have the employment here. Big problem is getting boots on the ground in these factories, and we’re doing our part,” said Huron Manufacturing Association Board Chair, Larry Livingstone.

Companies like Britespan, Royal Homes and the Hensall Co-op were at the Columbus Centre in Wingham, Ont. for the Huron Manufacturing Association’s Gears Job Fair.

With the second lowest unemployment rate in Ontario, Huron County and area has more jobs than employees.

Livingstone says job fairs like the one in Wingham Tuesday, last month in Clinton and an upcoming job fair on June 8 in Exeter are what the Huron Manufacturing Association can do to try and fill some of the hundreds of available positions at factories in Huron County.

“They will make a competitive wage, especially compared to the cost that they’d spend in the city, so welcome to rural Ontario,” said Livingstone.

You can learn more at the Huron Manufacturing website.