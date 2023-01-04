January thaw to end as cold air set to return

A return to colder temperatures is on the way for the London, Ont. region as a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.

Cooler air will wrap back in behind the system dropping temperatures back below freezing.

The dense fog in parts of the region on Wednesday led to low visibility, but Londoners can expect the fog to dissipate Wednesday night, as winds pick up and the system moves through.

There is the risk of freezing drizzle overnight as the temperature dips, and there will be enough low level moisture to support some light precipitation.

A secondary cold front will cross the area Thursday night, and this will bring a fresh push of colder air and daytime highs are set to return closer to normal for the rest of the week.

There is a 40 per cent chance of light flurries Thursday night and Friday, and the weekend will feature a mix of sun and cloud on both Saturday and Sunday.