January brings awareness to Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness

Did you know that January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness Month?

According to their website, the International Association of Fire Fighters says polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are manufactured chemicals that have been used in products around the world since the 1950's.

"Fire fighters face an occupational exposure to PFAS through firefighting, training, and daily interactions with flame-suppressing foams (AFFF) and turnout gear."

While no longer used, many products still use AFFF including:

food packaging materials

non-stick cookware

stain-resistant carpet treatments

water-resistant clothing

cleaning products

paints

varnishes and sealants

some cosmetics

AFFF firefighting foam and turnout gear

Research has shown that high levels of such PFAS can lead to:

increased cholesterol levels

changes in liver enzymes

decreased vaccine response in children

increased risk of high blood pressure

preeclampsia in pregnant women

small decreases in infant birth weights

increased risk of kidney, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, ovarian, prostate, and testicular cancers

January is used to "increased public awareness to occupational cancer in the fire service will help generate greater legislative support for states and provinces to establish presumptive disabilities for all cancers affecting fire fighters."

For more information, visit here.