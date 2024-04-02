Jagmeet Singh makes stop in London, Ont.
The federal NDP leader was in London Tuesday, criticizing the Liberals' affordable housing record.
Jagmeet Singh visited a local school lunch program, as well as the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
Singh said federal investment is needed to build new homes and maintain the current housing supply.
“We want to see investments to make housing more affordable. That’s one of the other major worries people have. If you live in a place right now, you’re worried you’re going to lose it and have nowhere to go because the vacancy rates are so low,” said Singh. “And you look at the rates of rent out there it’s just so expensive now. We [have to] see investments in the budget to make housing more affordable. Not just building more, but building more affordable homes. And we have to keep the affordable homes that are already available, we have to keep them affordable as well.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Cherry blossom enthusiast called out for stopping car in bus lane, getting out to take photo
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Man admits stealing US$1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami
A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly US$2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.