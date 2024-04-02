Jagmeet Singh makes stop in London, Ont.

The federal NDP leader was in London Tuesday, criticizing the Liberals' affordable housing record.

Jagmeet Singh visited a local school lunch program, as well as the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Singh said federal investment is needed to build new homes and maintain the current housing supply.

“We want to see investments to make housing more affordable. That’s one of the other major worries people have. If you live in a place right now, you’re worried you’re going to lose it and have nowhere to go because the vacancy rates are so low,” said Singh. “And you look at the rates of rent out there it’s just so expensive now. We [have to] see investments in the budget to make housing more affordable. Not just building more, but building more affordable homes. And we have to keep the affordable homes that are already available, we have to keep them affordable as well.”