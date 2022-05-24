Jagmeet Singh makes campaign stop in London, Ont. Tuesday

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a visit Tuesday to what is one of the closest ridings in the Ontario election campaign.

Stopping at North London Centre — and as a former Ontario MPP — Singh questioned the crowd regarding Premier Doug Ford’s leadership.

“Did our housing crisis get any better? Our healthcare system? Long-term care? Not at all,” said Singh.

Singh was welcomed in a garden-style party at the back of the campaign office of London North Centre NDP candidate Terrance Kernaghan.

Kernaghan is seeking re-election, but is currently in a tight race with Kate Graham of the Liberal Party and Jerry Pribil of the PC Party.

During Tuesday’s event, Singh was joined by three London-area NDP candidates.

The provincial election will be held on June 2.