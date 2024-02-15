Jackknifed tractor trailer closes down section of Highway 402

A section of Highway 402 is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer, Middlesex County OPP said early Thursday afternoon.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, the eastbound lanes of Highway 402, east of Glendon Drive in Middlesex Centre, are currently closed due to a jackknifed trailer blocking both lanes of the highway.

There is currently no word on any possible injuries or for how long the closure will last.

OPP meanwhile are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Additional updates will be provided shortly, police said.