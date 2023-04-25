Ivey receives $30-million donation to transform presence in downtown Toronto

In what is the largest single donation ever made by an individual to Ivey Business School and Western University, a $30-million gift will transform the business school’s presence in downtown Toronto and support the new Donald K. Johnson Centre.

On Tuesday, the Ivey Business School announced a $30-million donation from Donald K. Johnson to support a new campus in downtown Toronto. The donation is the largest single donation from an individual in the university’s history.

The donation will support the new Donald K. Johnson Centre for Ivey’s programming in Toronto. The new facility will allow Ivey to expand its while-you-work program offerings. In addition, it will provide opportunities for The Ivey Academy, event space for alumni and student programming, and symposiums and idea forums.

“I’m very gratified to see the expansion of the Ivey campus in Toronto,” said Johnson. “Doing my MBA at Ivey enabled me to start a new career in an area I was very passionate about. I feel it’s the best opportunity for me to give back to a place that has had such a profound impact on my career, and in my personal life.”

Donald K. Johnson graduated in the MBA class of 1963 and started his career in electrical engineering, but after graduating with his MBA, he turned to a career in investment banking.

“My philosophy about philanthropy is that it’s better to give it away with a warm hand, than a cold hand,” said Johnson. “So, I’m glad I can do this now.”

The 36,000 sq. ft. facility is located at First Canadian Place at 77 Adelaide St. W., and is triple the footprint of Ivey’s existing Toronto campus in the Exchange Tower. The new campus will double Ivey’s classroom and study room capacity, while also providing event space capable of hosting 300-people.

“I am really excited about the opportunities and possibilities this new space will open up for us,” said Sharon Hodgson, dean, Ivey Business School. “One of the many benefits is that with a greater presence in Toronto, we will be able to create even greater connectivity with the business community and further elevate our research to practice commitment.”

Ivey’s existing campus at the Exchange Tower, located at 130 King St. W., was renamed the Donald K. Johnson Centre in 2019, and will continue to run programs until the new campus is completed.

“For decades, Don [Johnson] has been a tireless champion for our university and business school, and his advocacy on behalf of the charitable sector has transformed the way philanthropy is able to help not-for-profit organizations across the country,” said Western President Alan Shepard.” We are deeply grateful for his visionary leadership and his enormous generosity.”