LONDON, ONT. -- Soccer fans showed their dedication this afternoon as dozens faced the wet and cool conditions to camp out on local patios to watch the European Football Championships.

"Just being back together feels fantastic," said one local Team England fan.

It’s the first time England has reached a major international tournament since 1966, and fans were extremely excited.

"We’re pretty full today. Even in the terrible weather they’ve all come out. The first guys were here around 10:30 before we even opened to make sure they got a spot so it’s been pretty good," said Manager of The Scot’s Corner, Billy Thomson.

His patio was the place to be for all England fans.

For Team Italy, it was the Marconi Club of London.

"We’ve got food, we’ve got refreshments of course we’ve got two big screen TVs underneath a tent and we’re here to cheer on our national Italian team to a win," said Treasurer of the Marconi Club of London, Rob Arcese.

Italy won the Eurocup back in 2006 and has made three trips to the finals, but fell short of winning in 2000 and 2012.

Today they reclaimed victory.

Shortly after the game, which resulted in a nail biting penalty shootout, hundreds of Team Italy fans paraded down the streets of downtown London.

Many holding red, blue and green smoke flares, Italian flags and honking their horns down Richmond St.

Although England didn’t win today’s game, Thomson still feels like he’s a part of the winning team because the European Football Championships brought an influx of business to The Scot’s Corner, as it recovers financially from the lockdown.

"We opened up when the Euros started so we had not only just the regular customers, we had all the soccer games too so it brought a lot of extra business and it’s been really good," said Thomson.

Many restaurants and bars plan on keeping their doors open a later than typical this Sunday evening as fans look to continue the celebrations.