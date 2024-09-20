'It will double our size': major residential development in Elgin County communities
An Elgin County community is expected to double in size as plans for multiple residential developments loom.
The Township of Southwold expects shovels in the ground as early as 2025.
The expansion is a direct spinoff of new industries coming to St. Thomas and London.
In Shedden, word is spreading that hundreds of new townsfolk are expected over the next few years — it is the same story in Fingal.
At the Shedden’s Canada Post Office, some residents are dead set against change, but others see it as progress.
“It won't change anything. This is a great little town, and we look forward to the development, said resident Bert Mulder.
The housing plan is aggressive. It calls for this a large swath of farmland behind the Shedden fire station to be transformed into a new subdivision.
It is the same story for what is now a cornfield across the street.
One of at least four major developments planned for the township of Southwold. (Source: Southwold Township)In Fingal, multiple lots will open all around town. All the projects are possible thanks to $ 28 million in provincial funding to construct the areas first waste-water facility.
With its completion set for next year, the deputy mayor said developers are ready to build.
“Oh, it's going to happen really fast,” said Justin Pennings. “We already have all the plans together. And, you know, I would not say the shovels are going in the ground tomorrow, but they're going in the ground very quickly.”
Pennings said small single-family residences, townhomes, and multi-storey buildings are part of the project There will also some affordable housing units.
A construction site in Southwold Township on September 19, 2024 (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“There is at least 100 affordable units going in. You know, we are not encouraging, McMansions. We're hoping we can have a little bit more dense population within these communities.”
Without question, higher density neighbourhoods will alter the small-town atmosphere. Just over 5,000 people live in Southwold today. If all the new homes are constructed that figure will double.
Even development supporters wonder if that will come with a cost.
“It's gotten a lot busier here, and I'm sure it's going to get a lot busier once they start building all the houses with the dust and the trucks. So, we might move someday. But we don't have any plans right now," said Mulder.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel kills top Hezbollah figure in Beirut strike, Reuters sources say
Top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was killed on Friday in an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, two security sources told Reuters.
Recall issued for 38,000 GM vehicles in Canada over software safety glitch
Transport Canada has issued a recall for 38,000 General Motors (GM) vehicles for safety risks related to a software glitch, the agency reported in a notice on Wednesday.
Woman nearly shut out of mother's estate sues brother in B.C. Supreme Court – and wins
Since she was a young girl growing up in Vancouver, Ginny Lam says her mom Yat Hei Law made it very clear she favoured her son William, because he was her male heir.
'It's disgusting': Quebec minister reacts after body of boy, 14, found near Hells Angels hideout
The province's public security minister said he was "shocked" Thursday amid reports that a body believed to be that of a 14-year-old boy was found this week near a Hells Angels hideout near Quebec City.
Ontario man to pay $1,500 surcharge after insurer says his SUV is at higher risk of theft
An Ontario man says it is 'unfair' to pay a $1,500 insurance surcharge because his four-year-old SUV is at a higher risk of being stolen.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Israel's latest strike in Beirut
Israel’s military has struck the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s capital, in a dramatic escalation in a year-long period of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Four dead in northern Ontario house fire
Emergency crews in northern Ontario found the bodies of four people inside a home where a fire broke out Thursday night.
Cognitive decline reduced by MIND diet, especially for women and Black people, study finds
Following the MIND diet for 10 years produced a small but significant decrease in the risk of developing thinking, concentration and memory problems, a new study found.
Tensions flare between Poilievre and Singh in the House after NDP says it will back Trudeau Liberals
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh got into a heated exchange in the House of Commons on Thursday, just minutes after Singh announced his party would not be supporting the Conservatives' first non-confidence motion against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.