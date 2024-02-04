LONDON
London

    • It was close, but the Knights win again

    London Knights
    The London Knights took on the Storm in Guelph Sunday afternoon.

    Knight's defenceman, Sam Dickinson had the game winning goal in a close contest.

    The Storm made it a one goal game in the third period.

    The Knights won 4-3 with their next game on Wednesday in Flint.

