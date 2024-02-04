It was close, but the Knights win again
The London Knights took on the Storm in Guelph Sunday afternoon.
Knight's defenceman, Sam Dickinson had the game winning goal in a close contest.
The Storm made it a one goal game in the third period.
The Knights won 4-3 with their next game on Wednesday in Flint.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taylor Swift announces new album, 'Tortured Poets Department' at 2024 Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift used her 13th Grammy win on Sunday to announce her new album, 'Tortured Poets Department,' will arrive April 19.
Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing
Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'
Rapper Killer Mike detained by police at the Grammy Awards after collecting 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper and activist won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Canadian music stars Joni Mitchell, Allison Russell, Nezet-Seguin win Grammys
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday in a pre-broadcast ceremony that also handed trophies to Canadian folk singer Allison Russell and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
An 'extraordinary global event': Toronto to host Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at BMO Field in 2026
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
How to experience April’s 'once-in-a-lifetime' eclipse
People in parts of Ontario have the chance to witness a rare celestial event this spring as a total solar eclipse casts sections of eastern Canada, the United States and Mexico into darkness.
-
Black History Month celebrations kick off in Kitchener
Marking the first weekend of Black History Month, hundreds of people gathered at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to celebrate all things surrounding Black culture.
Windsor
-
Transit Windsor strike averted
Amalgamated Transit Union representing almost 300 workers has reached a tentative agreement hours before the strike was set to begin
-
West-end stabbing sends 1 to hospital, suspect in custody
A stabbing on the city’s west side sent a man to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Single-vehicle crash sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A woman was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early morning crash on Sunday.
Barrie
-
OPP investigating rifle stolen from police vehicle in Angus
OPP is investigating the theft of a police-issued rifle from a police vehicle on Saturday.
-
Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit warns of potent tranquillizer in street drugs
Health officials in Simcoe County are warning of a new highly potent animal tranquillizer that may be circulating in the unregulated drug supply.
-
Five suspects sought after assault with wooden blunt objects in Barrie's downtown core
Barrie police are searching for five suspects after a man was assaulted downtown on Saturday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
-
Toronto
-
An 'extraordinary global event': Toronto to host Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup match at BMO Field in 2026
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held in Toronto.
-
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
-
Driver strikes pedestrian carrying child: Toronto police
One person was taken to the hospital after a driver reportedly struck a pedestrian carrying a child on Sunday evening in Scarborough.
Montreal
-
Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
-
Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys
Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'
-
Quebec going ahead with out-of-province tuition hikes despite advisory body concern
Quebec is moving forward with a plan to hike tuition for out-of-province Canadian students by about 30 per cent, despite a letter from a government-mandated advisory committee urging them to reconsider.
Atlantic
-
Snow totals from Maritime storm comparable to White Juan: More snow to come
The weekend winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of the Maritimes, with the amounts of snow being comparable to White Juan.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
-
New Brunswick super-fan gets one in a lifetime experience at U2 concert: 'I still can’t believe it happened'
Jesse Little from Blacks Harbour, N.B., got up-close-and-personal with Bono during a recent U2 concert in Vegas when the singing came off the stage right to his seat
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
-
Warm weather won’t stop Winnipeg ice climbers at Festiglace
Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.
Calgary
-
91 crashes in Calgary reported as snow turns streets into slippery mess
Crews were on scene in the Beltline Sunday morning working on a traffic signal that was stuck, as snow blanketed the city.
-
2 in police custody after 3 attempted carjackings early Sunday morning in northeast Calgary
Calgary police have two people in custody following three attempted carjackings early Sunday in the northeast.
-
Do hippos like snow? Calgary Zoo offers Sparky and Lobi a frosty treat during Sunday snowstorm
Calgary Zoo’s hippos stay indoors during the winter, but staff gave them a taste of the season Sunday.
Edmonton
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
-
RCMP seeking missing boy in Grande Prairie
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a 13-year-old boy who went missing early Saturday morning in Grande Prairie.
Vancouver
-
Advocates question plan to trap, study coyotes in Vancouver parks
A quiet plan to trap and study coyotes in Stanley Park and Pacific Spirit Park has a wildlife protection charity calling for a rethink.
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.