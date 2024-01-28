It was a whirlwind week for 21-year-old Jayden King of Courtland, Ont.

The Courtland, Ont. native nearly completed the improbable but the underdog team came up just short in the final of the 2024 Milk Every Moment Ontario Tankard in Dorchester.

"This is crazy," says King, a University of Guelph student.

King – representing the London Curling Club- knocked off veteran skip John Epping 7-4 in the semi-final Sunday morning.

He would narrowly lose 8-7 in the championship match to Scott Howard, missing out on a chance to represent Ontario at the 2024 Montana’s Brier in Saskatchewan.

All week long he rode the wave of the boisterous-hometown crowds.

Fans from the London and Tillsonburg Curling Club’s cheered on Jayden King at the 2024 Milk Every Moment Ontario Tankard in Dorchester, Ont. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)"It’s crazy to know you have the support of your family and friends and people in the community," says King, who left the Tillsonburg Curling Club at age 13, moving to London for a more competitive environment.

"To be close to home in Dorchester. It makes it even better."

Among the fans in the stands, his parents were watching nervously.

"They've (Team King) been to the Tankard before, but never to the playoffs," says Kim King, Jayden’s mom.

"This is probably their highest success rate. It's unbelievable, the atmosphere here, all the crowd has been very supportive."

Supportive may be putting it lightly. The fans from Tillsonburg and London were going crazy on every shot, ringing cowbells in the stands.

"We actually had a mom with a watch and the loud metre was ringing in the danger zone because it was so loud."

While the weather this week prevented the large crowds organizers were hoping for, but having King in the final made up for it.

"It was kind of neat that Glen Howard isn't necessarily the favourite here," says Bob Armstrong, chair of the organizing committee.

"I think our hospitality has been great with 220 volunteers here to help them. We had amazing entertainment, food, and great curling."

And while they didn’t achieve their dream, the young up and coming team will be a force to reckon with for years to come.

"We will definitely put on the work, and be around," says King. "You will see us again."