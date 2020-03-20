LONDON, ONT -- A warm front that moved in overnight will be short lived as temperatures will drop sharply this afternoon.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of southwestern Ontario due to the possibility of strong wind gusts as the cold front moves in.

Londoners woke to highs around 17 degrees but by later this afternoon the temperature is expected to be closer to four degrees. Overnight the high will be -6 but will feel more like -12.

In Windsor the temperature was 15 degrees as of 7:30 a.m. but there will be similar drop later in the day and into the evening.

Scattered wind gusts near or in excess of 90 km/h will be possible as the band moves through.

Due to the band being scattered Environment Canada says it is difficult to predict where exactly gusts may develop.

A wind warning is inplace for Norfolk County.