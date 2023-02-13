‘It’s unnerving’: Neighbours concerned while police conduct death investigation in Waterford, Ont.

For two straight days, OPP Forensic Identification officers and detectives have been going in and out of a home on Mechanic Street in Waterford, Ont.

“I tried to tell myself that the police presence is reassuring but it's still definitely a little unnerving,” says Laura Truman, who has two small children and lives right next door to the home

She is one of many neighbours CTV News spoke with who know very little about the people who live there, who died, or how they died.

Police are staying tight-lipped about whether the death they are investigating is suspicious, whether it’s a homicide, whether they have someone in custody or are looking for a suspect.

“I can tell you that the investigation remains ongoing,” says Derek Rogers who handles media relations for West Region OPP.

“We've had our forensics officers there, we've had our Criminal Investigation Branch members there as well. They continue to be at the scene. Right now we are awaiting the results of a post mortem before we continue on this investigation.”

A member of the OPP Forensics Unit enters a home at 224 Mechanic Street West in Waterford. The Criminal Investigations Branch has launched a suspicious death investigation. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)Police have been canvassing the nearby homes since Sunday morning. One resident says they were asking for his surveillance footage from his front and backyard.

Neighbours say 224 Mechanic St. was sold last year and the current residents moved in around November.

Another man who lives down the street says he would often see the driveway and lawn filled with cars but didn't know much about the people living there except to say a man believed to be in his 40s was out raking leaves the other day.

While police have said there is believed to be no threat to public safety, it hasn't eased the concerns of residents in the small Norfolk County community.

“We're not entirely sure what happened,” says Truman.

“Police presence isn't something I associate with the community of Waterford. We're pretty quiet and chill over here.”

Truman says she respects the need for privacy, and the OPP doing their job, but it is “disconcerting.”

“We're trying to find the balance between respecting that and being very curious as to what actually happened.”

OPP tells CTV News the investigation and police presence will continue

“Really what happens from this point forward is dependent upon the results of the post mortem,” Rogers says.