'It’s transformative': CT scanner campaign kicks off with $1 million donation

A campaign to bring a CT scanner to the Wingham and District Hospital has kicked off with a bang.

“We are so grateful to Britespan, Ben and Rob, for this incredible donation. This $1 million donation represents the largest gift this hospital has ever received. It’s transformative,” said Nicole Jutzi, executive director of the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation.

Ben Hogervorst and Rob Stute of Britespan Building Systems of Wingham, considered one of Canada’s fastest growing companies, handed over $1 million towards the purchase of a CT scanner for the Wingham and District Hospital.

“We have putting money aside for several years now, so when a big need in the community came, we could step up in a big way,” said Britespan Founder and Co-Owner, Ben Hogervorst.

The $1 million donation puts the Caring Together CT Scanner campaign almost to the halfway point of their $2.5 million goal before even starting the public fundraising campaign, which kicked off on Wednesday.

Britespan Building Systems headquarters is seen in Wingham, Ont. on Jan. 23, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“Every person who receives a CT scan will have, at least in part, Britespan to thank for that. They’ve been long time supporters, and this $1 million donation certainly cements them as true philanthropic leaders in our community,” said Jutzi.

Wingham plans to have their first ever CT scanner in place by early 2025. Patients are currently sent 30 minutes away to the Listowel and District Hospital for a CT scan, which is considered the quickest and most accurate diagnostic tool in Canadian healthcare.

“Having it down the hall is going to make an incredible difference to our community and to our organization. It’s what we train with. So we are used to having that ability, so it will be an absolute huge draw for people looking at our community to practice medicine,” said Dr. Sean Henderson, a physician at Wingham’s hospital.

President of Britespan Building Systems Ben Hogervorst, Nicole Jutzi of the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation, and Wingham-Listowel Hospitals Alliance CEO Karl Ellis are seen at the Wingham and District Hospital on Jan. 24, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“If it’s a real emergency, going to Listowel and back could be the difference between life and death, or between a long-term disability or not. Healthcare is pretty important to all of us,” said Hogervorst.

Wingham’s CT scanner fundraising campaign is expected to last until the end of this year, but they’ve got a huge head start thanks to the massive kick-start from Britespan.

You can learn more about the campaign by visiting the Wingham and District Hospital Foundation website.