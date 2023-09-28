It’s the first ever annual test your smoke alarm day across Ontario

‘Saved by the Beep’ is a province-wide campaign led by the Ontario Fire Marshal, along all the fire departments in the province, and it will kick off for the first time on Thursday.

In 2022, the province of Ontario had 133 fatalities, the most they’ve had in the province in the last two decades.

“There have been several fires where we have seen smoke alarms that have not been operational where people have passed away, unfortunately,” said Matt Hepditch, London deputy fire chief of fire prevention and education.

The London Fire Department is encouraging everyone in the city of to test their smoke alarm, and make sure they’ve prepared for a fire by having an escape plan.

“Plan two ways out of every single room make sure you get out and you stay up and call 9-1-1 from a safe location,” said Hepditch.