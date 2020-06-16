EXETER, ONT. -- As the province inches its way through the pandemic, restrictions are being placed on how businesses can operate. That includes people having to wear masks in some stores as well as limiting the number of people allowed inside.

The owner of Hansen’s Your Independent Grocer in Exeter has a single-person-occupancy store policy, which means only one person per household is allowed into the store at any given time.

And the same goes for single mothers who have their children with them.

Angela St. Antoine, a single mother of a five-month-old baby, was turned away by an employee over the weekend.

"I got my mom to drive me and we went to proceed into the lineup. A Hansen’s Independent assistant came towards us and told my mom it was only one person per household. We mentioned that we were in separate households and the guy said, ‘…that’s fine, it’s the baby. It’s got to stay in the truck,'" said St. Antoine.

CTV News reached out to the owner of Hansen’s for an interview but the request was declined.

However, the owner did want to make it clear that he would not suggest any person to leave their child alone in a vehicle under any circumstance.

The conversation around the store’s policy continued on social media, where posts have been made on Facebook expressing some people’s displeasure towards the one-person-at-a-time rule.

Denise Ann Marie posted in a Facebook thread, "We were told that only one person could enter and the child couldn’t...It’s not like I’m leaving a not even two-year-old in my car or at the house alone."

The owner told CTV News off camera that a single parent can order groceries online and staff will bring the groceries to their vehicle free-of-charge.

However, you are asked to make an appointment for pickup, which could take a day or two.

St. Antoine said that she has problems accessing Wifi where she lives, but also doesn’t like the idea of pre-ordering.

"I don’t really understand how to online shop and I don’t really know what I want. When I am grocery shopping I like to take my time and get what I want," she said.