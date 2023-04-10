'It’s like a fountain': Crews work quickly to minimize damage after water main break in downtown St. Thomas, Ont.
There’s been another disruption to businesses in downtown St. Thomas after a water main ruptured Monday morning.
It happened during a major rebuild of Talbot Street, as crews were working to replace aging sewer and water lines.
A man-made geyser of sorts could be seen spraying water one storey into the air in front of a number of businesses.
“Well it’s like a fountain, the water spewed up hitting the building,” said Dianne Chilcott, who works at Clinic 217, and watched the morning drama unfold.
The work being done is the first phase of a project that resumed last month. Downtown Development Board Chair Earl Taylor said with city hall closed for Easter Monday, he ended up on the receiving end of one of the first calls.
“I got a panic call this morning from somebody saying, ‘Hey we’ve got a water main break in front of Crocker’s down here on Talbot Street,” explained Taylor. “‘We need to get a hold of some of the businesses, can you help?’ So yeah. There was a water main break. It’s going to happen. We’re under construction, replacing a hundred-year-old infrastructure.”
Crews work to contain a water main break on Talbot Street in St. Thomas, Ont. on April 10, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
While most businesses were already closed for the day, reports say at least two businesses were directly affected by the break, including a yoga studio that was forced to close for the day.
According to Taylor, this is the third water main break so far during this project.
“So it’s probably vibration and old infrastructure, that’s the problem,” said Taylor.
Meantime, those who live and work in the area have gotten used to the construction, but the water spray was a whole new spectacle.
“We were just walking by with some of my friends and we saw all the water spray and we weren’t sure what was going on, but they’re making a big mess up there,” said area resident Leslie Walker. “I asked my friends if they wanted to jump in the mud-puddle, but they weren’t game.”
The first phase of construction between Mary Street and city hall is expected to wrap up mid-summer, before work begins on the next phase from White Street to Ross Street.
But according to Chilcott, it’s all in the name of progress.
“It’s progress, right? I can’t complain about it because it’s making things better,” she said. “You know, honestly, I don’t like the length of it, how long it’s going to take, but again, nothing we can do about it, right?”
