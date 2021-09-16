'It's kind of terrifying': Female students at Fanshwe rattled by online threats of sexual assault
Some female students at Fanshawe College say they’re living in fear this week as online threats make the rounds on social media.
“It’s kind of terrifying. I don’t really want to leave the house by myself,” said student Montana Labradore.
She was joined on campus Thursday by another student, who chose not to share her name, but told CTV News London she too is scared.
“Feels weird to walk around alone now. That’s one thing, we’re definitely making sure we’re staying together. At least for this week.”
The college says campus security is working with London police to identify individuals involved in online threats against female students.
Using vulgar language, an anonymous poster on the social media platform Discord threatened to drug and sexually assault female students at two on-campus bars, Outback Shack and Oasis.
“Oh it’s disgusting,” added Labradore.
It comes in the wake of unconfirmed online allegations at Western University that up to 30 female students were drugged and sexually assaulted, in addition to three formal allegations of sexual assault at the university.
The incidents at Western have not been lost on third-year Fanshawe student Brynna Kirkland.
“Honestly I’m terrified to even step outside of my house. It’s nothing new, but it’s extra prominent lately. There’s fear going to the grocery store, and I have to go to the bank today and I have a whole group of friends coming with me ‘cause it’s just…even something like that is too scary for us right now.”
Fanshawe College said in a statement that it’s encouraging students to “remain diligent and alert in social settings.”
Fanshawe students Margaret Nahwegezhic and Cary Kechego tell CTV News London this is all news to them.
“It’s kind of, like I said, disturbing because it’s not being brought forth. Like I haven’t heard about it at all,” said Kechego.
“It’s not being mentioned in the classrooms or anything like that. We hadn’t heard about it at all,” added Nahwegezhic.
The college said it’s offering support sessions to students, and providing extra security at campus bars.
