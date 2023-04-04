'It’s great to play close to home': Ella Shelton ready to take on the world

The Women’s World Hockey Championship is practically a home game for Ella Shelton.

The CAA Centre in Brampton is just over an hour’s drive east on the 401 from the small hamlet of Foldens Ont. in Oxford County.

“I have lots of family and friends texting and messaging me saying they are coming to a game and that they are going to be there, so it’s going to be nice to see familiar faces throughout the crowd,” said Shelton, who plays defence for Team Canada.

It’s been a quite a run of success for the 25-year old who grew up playing for the London Devilettes before a collegiate career at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York.

She won gold at the World’s in 2021 in Calgary, then took home gold at the 2022 Olympic Games. She followed that up with another title at the Women’s World’s last year in Denmark, then a win over the U.S.A in the Rivalry Series.

“It’s been quite a whirlwind being able to travel all over,” said Shelton. “Our team just showed how resilient we are and how dedicated we are to our process as a group and we came out on top.”

Shelton made the National team quickly out of college at just 23 years old.

She began as the seventh defender on a talented team which hasn’t lost anyone on the back end from its Olympic championship squad.

Management believes she’s progressing well and continuously getting better with experience.

“She’s very versatile in what she brings to our team,” said Gina Kingsbury, vice-president of hockey operations for Team Canada.

“She’s got an offensive flair and as well is pretty good defensively. We love her progression and look forward to seeing her grow with our program moving forward”.

Shelton didn’t see the ice in the gold medal game at the Olympics but never let that stop her from keeping a positive attitude.

“I’ve really taken it upon myself to focus on what I can do away from the rink to make myself the best defenceman for an Ella Shelton defenceman,” she said.

“I think I’ve done that with my off-ice speed. I’ve really taken onus on that and having that off-ice speed has translated to on the ice and it really allows me to create that separation between me and the other players on the ice.”

She credits the older players with creating a “welcoming culture” for the younger players and she is not worried about her ice time or sometimes being the seventh defenceman.

“Wherever I am in the lineup I make the most of every shift,” said Shelton. “My coaches are confident in me and I’m confident in my abilities that whatever position they put me in I’m going to be successful and do the best to make my team successful”.

Shelton has played the past two seasons in the Professional Women’s Hockey Association (PWHA) and it looks as though there will be a PWHA professional league beginning next season.

“It’s so fun to intermingle with the U.S. players and players you don’t see on the National side all the time,” says Shelton of her experience in the PWHA.

“If it wasn’t for that, I wouldn’t have known them other than to see them on the U.S.A. You get to know them on a personal note and create those friendships and connections that have longevity to them.”

Breaking in at such a young age, Kingsbury believes a professional league would give Shelton a long career with both the PWHA and the National Team.

“There is not doubt she’s got a possibility of having several Olympics under her belt and being a staple of our blue line moving forward,” she said.

Despite being only 25 years old, Shelton is already thinking of those players coming up the ranks behind her.

“We’re looking forward to having a sustainable Women’s League for girls and generations to come,” said Shelton.

“Girls can look at us and be like, I want to play professional hockey and there’s something for them to work towards and then they have a goal.”

The World Women’s Hockey Championship runs in Brampton from April 5-16, 2023.