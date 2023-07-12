'It’s exciting to hit and be a girl': London Wolfpaac playing for title in first OWFL season

The London Wolfpaac have come a long way since their inception last fall.

“We were just girls playing, trying to learn football and now we actually play football,” said Jaileigh Bragg, who plays multiple positions in the six versus six tackle football league. “It's exciting to actually be able to hit and be a girl and say ‘I play tackle football.’”

In a matter of months, the Wolfpaac have grown in many ways. The girls are learning more about the game, but also the number of players on the roster has doubled.

In 2022, they had just 10 girls on the team.

With momentum gaining, and word of mouth spreading, some parents said their daughters have quit their primary sports.

The London Wolfpaac are playing in the championship game in the first full season in the Ontario Women’s Tackle Football League (OWFL). (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“She's always played like hockey soccer, but this year she wanted to try something different,” sayid Kelly Elliot, whose daughter plays on the line. “She just started playing in April, and she's never played football before, or never touched a football before but it's been an exciting season for us. She absolutely loves it.”

“The first plaque on that trophy is going to say London,” added Scott Knight, president and founder or the Wolfpaac.

Knight said the sport is growing exponentially. The girls even went to Detroit recently to watch the Detroit Pride of the Women’s Tackle Football League.

“We started [a] relationship with them too, so it's got some paths for people to go,” said Knight.

Shawn Wilson has been leading these girls and teaching them the game since the franchise’s inception.

He has years of experience coaching children with London Minor Football.

London Wolfpaac players take a knee during an injury timeout on July 8, 2023 in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“He’s had some ‘ah ha’ moments, hearing things he’s never heard on the boy’s side,” joked Knight. “He is the perfect person for this because understands the game, and he's a player's coach. He preaches safety over everything and I couldn't have asked for a better representative to start the program.”

The players agree.

“He tells us all the time he loves football because it's hard, it's not easy,” said Bragg. “It is super hard but we're doing really good, and I'm proud of every single one of our players.”

After a convincing 38-13 win over Kingston this week at City Wide Field in London, Ont. they are now ready to head to Peel Region this weekend to play Cumberland for the first ever Ontario Women’s Tackle Football League (OWFL) title.

London was really close in the fall exhibition league, losing 7-0 in the finals with only 10 girls, but now they have depth and experience

“We're going to take it to them and we're going to bring the hardware home,” said Knight.

London Wolfpaac head coach Shawn Wilson gives both congratulations and instruction to Abby Matthieu after a kick return touchdown on July 8, 2023 in London, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)