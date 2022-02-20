A popular live music venue in the Old East Village will be closing its doors before the end of the month. London’s Old East 765 Bar and Grill on Dundas Street will shut down for good Feb. 27, after the building was sold to new owners.

On Sunday night they held their last live music event with Hip 2, a local tribute band to the Tragically Hip. According to the bar owner Jim Ferreira, they sold out within a week.

Now saying goodbye to the venue, Ferreira said it feels very bittersweet.

"It’s sad but I’m happy to have Hip 2 and a couple of local bands that have opened for them," he told CTV News. "For me, I’ve always been a supporter of live music and this was always my way of giving back."

On Saturday, 15 bands played what was dubbed as "Last Call at 765."

"They just wanted to have one last hurrah."

Like many other businesses, the owner said the pandemic made things difficult for the venue however, it is not the reason why they decided to close.

After taking ownership nearly six years ago, Ferreira said he doesn’t know what's next.

Though he says isn’t ready to leave the live music scene yet, as he truly believes live music is important to him, local bands and to the people of London.

"I decided that I’m going to stay in the entertainment industry and look for a new venue and make sure that we continue the dream."