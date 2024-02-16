'It's been tough': Josh Brown of London, Ont. working hard to earn every game spot in NHL lineup
For nearly a decade, Josh Brown has made a living playing the game he loves.
"The dream when you are a kid is to play in the NHL and win a Stanley Cup, it's awesome," said Brown, 30, from London, Ont.
The rugged-defensive defenceman is in the second year of a two-year deal with the Arizona Coyotes.
This season has been one of his toughest in the game, as he's been bouncing in and out of the lineup.
"I was kind of more of a mainstay last year, this year it's kind of been more in and out," said Brown. "It has been tough, but you've got to just kind of try and approach each day the best you can and just try and be a good teammate for the guys that are in and just be supportive."
Despite their struggles this season, the Coyotes have a solid defence corps. It has often led Brown to be either scratched or the seventh defenceman."
When he's out of the lineup, he's working hard to stay game-ready.
"I do some extra skates and just working with our skills coach," said Brown. "We do puck moving and just different looks at shooting and things like that and you just kind of try and keep chipping away and adding things to your game for sure."
Brown began his journey to the NHL at the age of four.
"While all the other little kids were using the little bars that help them stay up, that was not Josh," said Estel Brown, Josh's mother. "He was quite willing to fall and just keep going"
Eventually, he started playing in the Oakridge Minor Hockey system, and then went onto the Jr. Knights when he was in grade three.
Although Estel admits she had no idea what that organization was when he was scouted to play for them.
Josh stayed with the Jr. Knights right through minor midget when he was drafted by the Oshawa Generals with the 44th pick in the 2010 OHL Priority Selection.
During his four-year run in Oshawa, he captained the team for two seasons and won the 2014-2015 Memorial Cup Championship in Quebec.
Josh Brown of London, Ont. hoists the Memorial Cup trophy after captaining the Oshawa Generals to the CHL Championship in 2015. (Source: OHL)
"Anytime you win at whatever level, it's an unbelievable feeling. And especially the Memorial Cup," said Brown. "It's a really cool tournament pretty special feeling in lift that cup."
After leaving Oshawa, he spent a season in the ECHL, then three more seasons in the AHL before making his NHL debut with Florida.
He would also suit up for the Ottawa Senators and Boston Bruins before signing a contract with Arizona.
He's loving his life in Phoenix where he is married with a nine-month-old daughter.
"The quality of life's great here," said Brown via Zoom from Arizona. "It's nice being in the sun most of the year instead of seeing the snow back home."
The ideal weather, along with a new grandchild, has given Estel every excuse to get to Phoenix.
She's been there five times over the past two seasons, along with watching him play anytime the Coyotes are close to Ontario.
There is one thing she doesn't love about his game, and that is he often drops the gloves.
"He keeps saying to me, 'Mom, that's just all part of what I bring to the game,'" said Estel. "I'm like, ‘Don't fight,’ but he's a big tough stay-at-home defenceman, and he's going to block those shots and that's his style."
Josh Brown began his hockey career in the Oakridge Minor Hockey system in London, Ont. (Source: Submitted)
He's not an offensive player with just nine goals in his career, but his ability to block shots and kill penalties has helped him carve out a nine-year professional career.
"I think I've just worked away to have a decent career so far, and I'll hold on, keep that going for as long as I can," said Brown.
His contract expires after this season, so he's looking to get back in the lineup as much as possible to play toward a new deal in the offseason.
In the short term, he's trying to help the Coyotes get back to the post-season for the first time since 2020, and just the second time in 13 years.
They are currently 13th in the Western Conference.
"We've been on a little bit of a skid, and we've lost some close games in the third period, and we've got to figure out a way to close them out," he said.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Russia's prison service says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died
Russia's prison agency says that imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died. He was 47.
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
5 patients die as oxygen runs out in Gaza hospital seized by Israeli forces, health officials say
Five patients in intensive care died after their oxygen cut off in southern Gaza's main hospital that was stormed by Israeli troops, causing chaos for hundreds of staff and wounded inside, health officials said Friday.
Do you need to rinse your chicken before you cook it?
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend's death
An Anchorage woman has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a US$9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire.
Donald Trump says when he mixes up names, it's on purpose
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Air Canada chatbot decision a reminder of company liability: experts
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
Warning for pet owners: Dozens of dog thefts reported in Alberta
A group of animal lovers is sounding the alarm after dozens of dogs across Alberta have been allegedly stolen in the last three months.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Kaitlyn Braun's ruling explained: Why the judge accepted a sentence he didn't like
Kaitlyn Braun’s sentence was criticized by both her victims – and the judge. We spoke with a legal expert about why the judge felt he had no choice.
-
Conestoga College president faces criticism for 'unacceptable' derogatory comments
The president of Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont. is facing criticism for comments reportedly made to a local media outlet.
-
Police investigating robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said they investigated a robbery Thursday night near Conestoga Mall.
Windsor
-
'Thought I won $100 at first': Windsor, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win
A retiree from Windsor is planning on paying off her mortgage after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Ontario’s primary health care system 'beyond crisis levels' as 1 in 4 will soon be without family doctor: OMA
The Ontario Medical Association is sounding the alarm about a growing family doctor shortage in Ontario, one it believes is only going to get worse over the next two years.
-
Transmission line between Essex County and Chatham-Kent ahead of schedule
According to Hydro One, the construction of the 400-mega watt hydro transmission line between Essex-County and Chatham-Kent is moving along rapidly and could be done a year ahead of schedule.
Barrie
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
-
Winter weather keeping emergency crews busy
Emergency crews were kept busy in Simcoe County Thursday evening as the first major winter storm system in weeks swept through the region.
-
Landlord arrested for entering tenant's home, turning off utilities without warning
Police in Barrie arrested and charged a landlord accused of entering a rental property and turning off the utilities without notifying her tenant.
Northern Ontario
-
When could universal basic income start in Canada?
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
-
Ontario father finds unwanted surprise in McDonald's Happy Meal
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
-
Collision closes Falconbridge Hwy. in Sudbury
The Falconbridge Highway is closed due to a collision, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
School buses running in Ottawa on Friday
School buses are running in Ottawa on Friday, after the first significant snowfall in more than three weeks blanketed the capital.
-
Ottawa woman faces foreclosure and bankruptcy after Scotiabank serves her papers
An Ottawa woman has had her life turned upside down and is now facing bankruptcy and foreclosure in a perfect storm of unfortunate events.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa on Family Day weekend
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Family Day weekend.
Toronto
-
Beyond the shelf: How grocers decide what gets donated and what gets dumped
On a cool-but-sunny February day in Toronto's west end, a temperature-controlled truck pulls up at the rear of a Metro grocery store, where pallets of food about to reach their sell-by date sit waiting. It's time for the Daily Bread food bank's weekly pickup.
-
'I panicked': Ontario man fears the worst when pension goes missing
An Ontario man feared the worst after he was told there was no record of his 20-year pension when he went to collect it.
-
School closures may not have been necessary to prevent spread of COVID-19, researchers at McMaster find
An “extensive,” two-year review of COVID-19 in schools and daycares has revealed that these settings were not a significant source of transmission of the virus when infection prevention and control measures were used, researchers at McMaster University have found.
Montreal
-
2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Ottawa promised Canadians two billion new trees, Quebec wants to cut some down
The federal government committed to planting two billion trees across the country to restore natural habitats and fight climate change, and now Quebec wants to harvest some of them.
-
Lakeshore Hospital ER has highest death rate in Montreal, data shows
The Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room has the highest death rate on the island of Montreal, figures from the Quebec Health Ministry reveal.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of missing ice sailor in Shediac Bay area hopeful he's alive
Search teams continued to look for a missing ice sailor in the Shediac Bay, N.B., area Thursday morning.
-
N.S., N.B. governments eye 'alternate route' if storm surge floods the border
There are calls for greater transparency on emergency contingency plans at the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border, in the event of severe flooding within the Chignecto Isthmus.
-
She skated with her idols when she was 10. Now her hockey dreams have come true
As a 10-year-old girl, Maggie Connors won a chance to skate with the National Women’s Hockey Team. Now, the forward has joined the team again.
Winnipeg
-
Premier open to inquest in wake of southern Manitoba deaths
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is open to an inquest or inquiry into Child and Family Services in the wake of the deaths of five family members in southern Manitoba, including a 17-year-old in care.
-
Prime minister and Manitoba premier announce $633M in health funding
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
-
'Failed miserably': Court blasts rural Manitoba council for trying to oust elected official
A Manitoba judge has blasted a rural municipal council for their attempt to kick out a rookie councillor, saying they 'failed miserably' to communicate or compromise, while maing changes they knew would set her up to fail.
Calgary
-
'Baffling and hurtful': Residents of Eau Claire complex slated for demolition question city's tactics
Residents of a townhome complex in Eau Claire set to be torn down to make way for the Green Line say the way the city has handled the situation has been unfair, baffling and hurtful.
-
'The hallmarks of organized crime': Man critically injured in Sage Hill shooting
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the community of Sage Hill on Thursday that sent one man to hospital.
-
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips opts out of NDP leadership run, throws support behind Kathleen Ganley
Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips was widely speculated to step forward as a candidate in the upcoming NDP leadership race.
Edmonton
-
Rental rates in Edmonton, Canada skyrocket while vacancy rates dip
Edmonton is Canada's rent inflation leader among large markets according to rentals.ca, seeing a 17.1-per-cent annual increase to an average rental price of $1,479.
-
Blues overwhelm visiting Oilers in second period en route to win
Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and two assists and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Thursday night.
-
Alberta expecting to get federal estimate of its share of Canada Pension Plan by fall
Albertans will have to wait until the fall before they learn what the federal government thinks they should get if the province quits the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
-
Dramatic video shows apparent car attack on Abbotsford teens
Three teenage boys are lucky to be alive after a shocking Valentine's Day incident in Abbotsford.
-
B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations
A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.
-
Some Surrey high schools moving to extended day schedules this fall
Students at some Surrey high schools will have a new schedule next fall as the district moves towards an extended day program.