LONDON, ONT. -- Indoor dining, gyms, movie theatres and more are all once again allowed to reopen under Step 3 of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen.

“It’s been a long time coming, I think it’s been 105 days since the last time we were open so we’re very excited to be inviting everyone back in,” said Matt Morten, general manager of Toboggan Brewing Co.

Many Londoners are excited to be entering this new milestone, but the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is urging people to exercise caution.

“Indoor gatherings are still high-risk for transmission so we are still strongly advising people to gather outdoors as much as possible. And if you’re gathering indoors, make sure you are fully vaccinated and make sure everyone you’re with is fully vaccinated as well,” said Dr. Alex Summers, of the MLHU.

But with many businesses not implementing a vaccine mandate in order for customers or employees to gain access, it will be hard to follow the MLHU’s request.

GoodLife Fitness President and COO Jane Ridell fully supports the MLHU’s push for people to get their vaccines, but at this time GoodLife is not making it mandatory to be vaccinated in order to use their facilities.

“There are legal and privacy concerns with asking for that information and we need the government to step in. We need the government to provide us with some clear direction and guidelines,” said Ridell.

The dilemma does not seem to concern the dozens of club members that passed through the GoodLife Masonville Club’s doors this morning, including Jaci Solomon.

“I’m not too worried because I am vaccinated and I feel like everyone is just so anxious to get back. But it’s kind of weird because you haven’t been around people in awhile so definitely some anxiety with that and it’ll take some getting used to,” said Solomon.

London Mayor Ed Holder also passed through the club Friday morning for a tour of the facility and to see what the gym is doing to keep its members safe.

“Awareness is really the key here. And as long as our shopkeepers and our business owners are mindful and follow the rules, and as long as the customers and clients of these places do the very same thing, I have no concern,” said Holder.

He added he is looking forward to what Step 3 will bring for the London economy, but still encourages more Londoners to get fully vaccinated.

Ontario will stay in Step 3 for at least 21 days. It is unclear when a Step 4 might be implemented or what will be lifted from restrictions next.