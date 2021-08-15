LONDON, ONT. -- The Canadian Coast Guard sets off Sunday, Surveying the surface of St. Clair River for any floaters gone rouge.

"So far it’s going pretty smooth," says Canadian Coast Guard Deputy Superintendent Kathleen Getty.

On Sunday afternoon, People can be seen on kayaks, inflatable tubes and other floating devices, taking part in Port Huron Float-down, an unsanctioned event.

Floaters take a four hour journey, starting at either Port Huron or Sarnia Ont.

It’s an unsanctioned event that top responders are cautioning participants against.

"It is an unsanctioned event and a very dangerous one too. I don’t think people, some people who take part realize how dangerous it is. It’s cold water and it’s fast moving," says Getty.

Halfway through the event that runs from 1 - 8 p.m., Getty says no rescues have been required.

But top responders like RCMP, OPP, Sarnia EMS and both Coast guards are on standby.

"If you’re in there for a length of time, have medical conditions or are drinking alcohol that can all be a factor of how well you get through the event," cautions Getty.

As of the Float Down's mid-mark, it is smooth sailing for floaters and top responders.

With many Sarnia Ont. residents cheering on from the sidelines.

"I came to enjoy the fun of watching people on the river…the current and wind is cooperating it’s going to keep the American people on the American side and the Canadian people on the Canadian side," says spectator Brian Gilmour.

With calm weather in the forecast leading up to the float down, the fear of overcrowding floaters was making waves days.

While more took part this year than last, about half the amount are showing up as expected.

It’s too early to tell how many people took part, but Getty estimates about 3-4 thousand by the time it’s all said and done by 8 pm.

She is also cautioning residents about the importance of water safety including the use of a life jacket.

"A life jacket for sure. Have an alternative option to staying afloat other than just the floaty. Do not just rely on that," Getty told CTV News, Friday.