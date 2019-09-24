A new minute-long video has been released in an effort to keep party-goers away from Broughdale Avenue during this weekend’s FOCO events.

The video highlights the safety issues around the massive street party, most notably the inability to get paramedics into the area.

Last year a young man suffered life-threatening injuries after apparently jumping from a roof.

The video points out that when someone gets hurt it takes several extra minutes to get the necessary services to them because of the size of the crowd.

The video is endorsed by Western University, the City of the London, Middlesex-London EMS, London police, the London Fire Department, Thames Valley District School Board, London District Catholic School Board, the University Students’ Council and the Society of Graduate Students.

Since last year’s event the city and Western have been trying to come up with ways to prevent such an event again this year.

The video will be running as an ad all week on CTV London ahead of this weekend’s FOCO events.

Officials are reminding the public that anyone who sponsors, hosts, creates, attends, allows or causes/permits a nuisance party may be charged under the bylaw for nuisance parties, whether they are the owner, occupant or tenant at the location.

Fines under the bylaw could reach a maximum of $25,000, which was recently increased from $10,000 as part of efforts by the city to curb the popular FOCO or 'fake homecoming' parties around Western.

The school has also added off-campus actions to its student Code of Conduct and will host events aimed at drawing students away from Broughdale.

With files from CTV London