AYLMER, ONT. -- A new sustainable stage will open next year at Springwater Forest near Aylmer, Ont. next year thanks to a large donation from the estate of local woman.

Members of the Catfisth Creek Conservation Authority (CCCA) and representatives of the Donna Vera Evans Bushell Estate were at Springwater Day Use Area Tuesday to break ground and officially announce the construction project.

The estate committed $335,000 to the CCCA for the "Evans Sisters Stage" which will host weddings, and educational events such as the Carolinian Forest Festival and the long-standing Fred Eaglesmith Charity Picnic.

"It's a phenomenal gift," says Rick Cerna, chairperson of the CCCA said in a statement.

Cerna feels it will have a real impact over the next few decades.

"We can generate much needed revenue from the stage rental that will offset the costs of delivering provincially mandated programs such as flood control," added Cerna.

This is just the first of a number of projects which will be supported by the Bushell Estate.

Donna Vera Evans Bushell passed away November 9, 2019 in her hundredth year, the last of her family. Her sisters Doris and Thelma all shared a love of local history and their collected heritage papers will be donated to the Elgin County Archives.

The new "Evans Sisters Stage" will be built in their memory for the enjoyment of local residents and the community according to the CCCA.

