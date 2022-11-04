'It's a house to me': City drops zoning bylaw dispute with church helping homeless

After giving the Ark Aid Street Mission a deadline to either comply with a zoning by-law or move its services elsewhere, the city of London has agreed to drop the dispute.

In September the city gave the organization a deadline of Oct. 20 to comply with municipal zoning rules or they will have to stop operating inside the First Baptist Church.

“We were able to consult with some people who really understood planning language and were able to help us put together a strong case that indicated why the activities that we’re doing do fall within the zoning definition of a place of worship,” said Sarah Campbell, the executive director of Ark Aid.

Ark Aid moved to the First Baptist Church on Richmond Street beside Victoria Park because its building in Old East Village is under renovation.

Back in September, the city said its enforcement of the zoning by-law is based on several complaints.

Many businesses and residents along Richmond Row have expressed concern in recent months about the large number of people living in Victoria Park and along the business district since Ark Aid’s arrival.

At the time, the city suggested three solutions, including the church assuming care and control of the services, the church pursuing a zoning amendment or Ark Aid can find an alternative location.

“We know that it is uncomfortable and challenging to witness the volume of need in our communities and together we do believe that with faith communities, community members, that solutions can be found,” Campbell said.

In order to survive, Tyler Kenehan is one of many people who come to church every day to use the services.

“They're the reason why I'm still here,” he said.

With the colder months approaching, he’s happy to hear that Ark Aid will keep running.

“This is where I come to eat and shower, it's basically a house and that's how I view i,” said Kenehan.

The drop-in space has been a safe haven for many — serving between 300 and 400 people.

“I’m on O.D.S.P. [Ontario Disability Support Program] I can't afford to pay my bills and do groceries every month since the pandemic,” said Grant MacDonald, who said he is struggling to find a safe and affordable place to live. “All the services at the ark help me out quite a bit,”

“As we look to the winter and to open more doors in our community, being able to use church spaces for this work is critical, said Campbell.

— With files from CTV London Daryl Newcombe