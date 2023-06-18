It's a brew-tiful day: London Beer Fest running until Father's Day Sunday

If you’re wondering what to do with your dad this Father’s Day, and if he happens to take after everyone’s favourite cartoon dad Homer Simpson, then London’s Beer Fest just might be the place for him.

Friday kicked off the second annual London Craft Beer Festival, and this year’s organizers wanted to hold the event on Father’s Day weekend for the dads who love a cold one.

“We have so many breweries in the city and we love to support those breweries. And also the love of beer in London and southwestern Ontario is huge, so that’s the reason why we want to do it and at the same time – it’s to make people happy, you know?” said Pablo Tovar, founder of London BeerFest.

The event kicked off on Friday, and runs for the rest of the weekend at Covent Garden Market until 11 p.m., and the cost to attend the event is free.

The goal is to showcase local breweries, but also food and artists.