'It looks like it just veered off the runway': Cargo jet ends up stuck in mud at London International Airport
A cargo jet lost its way at the London International Airport early Friday morning, and ended up leaving the runway.
The incident prompted a Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) investigation, but there were no significant consequences.
The Falcon 20 cargo jet ended up about 30 meters from the edge of the airport’s main runway, but showed no signs of damage.
The jet touched down around 12:30 a.m. but ended up leaving the pavement. "It looks like it just veered off the runway into the grass," says London International Airport president Scott McFadzean, “It is wet out there, a bit of mud. It is a heavier aircraft."
The jet is operated by Ameristar, which does charter flights for passengers and cargo.
There were two people on board when the jet left the runway and both were unharmed.
Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. and he incident resulted in the airport closing its main runway, to allow for the investigation.
"Operationally we weren't impacted, as we just moved all operations onto our cross-wind runway," said McFadzean. "So it's been business as usual for everyone coming and going from the airport this morning."
The aircraft captured the attention of students with Fanshawe College's Norton Wolf School of Aviation Technology. The school is located on the airport property and the jet was in clear site, about 400 meters away.
Andrew Choy is a second year Aviation Maintenance and Avionics student. Choy says he will be interested to see the TSB’s report on this incident.
"Everything like this, that happens, we learn from it. It can be quite helpful."
Around 1 p.m., the TSB gave the all clear for the aircraft to be moved and the airport's main runway was re-opened by around 2 p.m.
