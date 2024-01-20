'It is your life you gamble with': Ice shelf danger along Great Lakes shoreline

A monstrous ice shelf has formed along the shores of Kincardine, Ont., creating a visual spectacle, but also one of winter’s most dangerous creations.

“It’s all irregular pieces butted up against each other and frozen. So it looks appealing, but it’s so, so dangerous to walk along,” explained South OPP Community Services Officer, Kevin Martin.

Ice shelves of varying degrees have formed along the shores of most of the Great Lakes, thanks to the sudden cold snap. While, they are nothing new, they are a real danger that people ignore each and every winter.

Last winter, a teenager fell off an ice shelf near Bayfield, Ont. 9-1-1 was called, but the teen was able to pull himself out of the frigid waters of Lake Huron before emergency crews arrived.

Two winters ago, two hikers ended up miles offshore after an ice shelf or ice sheet near Tobermory, Ont. broke loose from shore with them on it. A Coast Guard helicopter had to save them.

“There’s constantly moving water underneath. It’s a huge, huge body of water. It’s immensely powerful. Olympic level swimmers cannot match the force that water has. So, as a first responder, how can we possibly get you back? Because that piece you went through, is not where you are. We have no idea where you are,” said Martin.

A graphic depicts the dangers of shelf ice. (Source-Tom Gill)

While a week of freezing temperatures made the ice shelves, upcoming mild weather will start to dismantle them, making them even more unstable.

“Stay on shore. Stay on the sand and admire it. It is wonderful, but please, please, please do not test your luck. It is your life you gamble with when you walk on these things,” said Martin.

In Kincardine, specifically, the community’s piers have been closed due to safety concerns this winter.

Martin said the ice shelves are one more reason to keep your distance from Lake Huron for the time being.

An ice shelf covers the shores of Kincardine, Ont. on Jan. 20, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)