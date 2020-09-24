LONDON ONT. -- Officials at the London Health Science Centre say their COVID-19 tests results are temporarily exceeding a 24-hour turnaround.

The Pathology and Laboratory Medicine (PaLM) COVID-19 testing laboratory is experiencing an unexpected and critical downtime of its testing instruments, according to a notice sent out by the hospital.

"As a result, microbiologists are prioritizing acute care hospital in-patient specimens and those where there is an active outbreak,” it says.

The tests collected from the assessment centres are still being completed and results are expected to take more than a day from the time a specimen is received.

LHSC says the PaLM COVID-19 laboratory is currently testing approximately 1,500 specimens per day, less than half our normal potential capacity. It says they are working to restore the testing instruments and expect a quick resolution.

"COVID-19 testing is an important part of keeping our community safe and we are working diligently to restore these testing instruments and anticipate a resolution soon," the hospital says.