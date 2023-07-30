Island Fest brings Caribbean flair to the Forest City

From food, to drinks and live performances, if you want a taste of the tropics then perhaps Island Fest is the place for you to be on Sunday.

The event kicked off on Saturday at Covent Garden Market, and will run from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Island Fest was created by a group of local Caribbean entrepreneurs with roots in Trinidad Barbados and Jamaica, with the aim of creating an authentic experience for all visitors.

Festival goers are able to taste traditional cuisine from 10 local food vendors, enjoy cultural music, and dance and fire breather performances.

So if you want to feel like you’re on vacation without the long flight or the cost, then perhaps an Island Fest lager with lime or rum punch is just what you need.