Exeter, Ont. -

Is there a haunted house near you?

CTV London is looking for the spookiest and most decorated Halloween houses so we can put together a list of all the places you can check out around the city.

If you know of a particularly spooky street or neighbourhood we should add to the list, or if your house should be on the list, please send a direct message to Amanda Taccone or Kristylee Varley on Twitter, or send us the information through the @ctvlondon on Instagram.