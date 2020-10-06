LONDON, ONT -- It wasn’t your typical Port Elgin Pumpkinfest, but it was still a record setting one.

The biggest pumpkin to ever grace Port Elgin’s scales was weighed in the shoreline town this weekend.

Phil and Jane Hunt, along with Chris Lyons took top prize at this year’s Pumpkinfest with a pumpkin weighing 1939 lbs. A new site record for Port Elgin.

Of course, there were no crowds to cheer on the gigantic vegetable weigh-off.

Pumpkinfest was an entirely virtual affair with no midway, and no spectators.

More than 40 growers brought their giant vegetables to Port Elgin and unloaded them one at a time, to maintain social distancing.

The weigh off was then broadcast online for people to watch from home.

Joanne Robbins helped to organize this year’s virtual Pumpkinfest.

“The health and safety of our volunteers and growers was paramount in our planning, and it was wonderful to see everyone following distancing rules and protocols. The growers waited patiently and calmly in their vehicles until it was their time to unload,” she says.

Todd Kline from Shawville, Quebec raised the heaviest squash at 1288 lbs.

Heaviest watermelon went to Mark Pollock from Kincardine, with 124 lbs.

Full results and the online re-broadcast can be seen at www.Pumpkinfest.org.