Is it winter or spring in London?

The spring-like weather continues in the London region on Thursday with showers and temperatures well above the freezing mark.

The average for this time of year is -1,3 C with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures between 5 C and 11 C for the remainder of the week and into January.

Thursday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 60 per cent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 8.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. Temperature steady near 10.

Saturday: Rain. High 7.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5.

Monday: Cloudy. High 6.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 11.