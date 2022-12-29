Is it winter or spring in London?
The spring-like weather continues in the London region on Thursday with showers and temperatures well above the freezing mark.
The average for this time of year is -1,3 C with Environment Canada forecasting temperatures between 5 C and 11 C for the remainder of the week and into January.
Thursday: Becoming cloudy this morning. 60 per cent chance of drizzle late this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 8.
Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 8.
Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. Temperature steady near 10.
Saturday: Rain. High 7.
Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5.
Monday: Cloudy. High 6.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain. High 11.
Canada 'monitoring' as other countries implement COVID-19 testing policies for travellers from China
As other countries impose testing requirements to stop COVID-19 from ballooning beyond Chinese borders, the Public Health Agency of Canada says it will continue to closely 'monitor' the situation.
New details released about suspects charged in shooting death of OPP officer
New details have been released about the two suspects charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police officer near Hagersville, Ont.
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Multiple regions of Ukraine, including its capital, faced a massive Russian missile attack Thursday, the biggest wave of strikes in weeks targeting power stations and other critical infrastructure during freezing weather.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Parents deliver baby at home during blizzard with help from doulas on video chat, then trek through knee-deep snow
'Twas two days before Christmas when within the house, a soon-to-be mother began having contractions.
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
From centrepiece to curb: How to get rid of your Christmas tree sustainably
Canadians looking to dispose of their Christmas tree after the holidays should consider sustainable alternatives that give back to Mother Nature or their community.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on day he completed his probationary period
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
ER expansion plans in the works at Guelph General but 'stopgap' trailer will remain for a few more years
For the past two years, a trailer outside Guelph General Hospital has been the first point of contact for many emergency department patients.
Early morning house fire
Windsor fire crews were called out just after midnight for a blaze in the 300 block of Grove Avenue.
Is it spring or winter in Windsor-Essex?
The spring-like weather continues in Windsor-Essex Thursday with showers and temperatures well above the freezing mark.
High school sports hero shot in the line of duty
After just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
Boil water advisory in Oro-Medonte
Clearford Waterworks has advised its customers that improperly disinfected water has been identified in the neighbourhood.
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
North Bay-area goalies cheer on hometown hero at the World Juniors
With the World Junior Hockey Championship now in full swing, the excitement about Team Canada is growing.
Baggage backlog continues at Ottawa Airport
Some travellers arriving in Ottawa are still waiting to be reunited with their luggage, as airlines deal with cancelled flights and luggage delays over the holidays.
-
'I'll make sure people stay here forever': Sunwing rep says to Ont. family stuck in Cancun
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico “forever.”
-
Toronto’s housing correction set to stabilize, prices to continue dropping in 2023: experts
Toronto real estate was definitely one of the hottest topics in 2022 with a major housing correction hitting the market in the spring, resulting in plummeting home sales and prices.
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
Quebec to expand tracking-bracelet program for domestic violence suspects in 2023
Twelve months ago Quebec became the first jurisdiction in Canada to launch a two-pronged tracking system for domestic violence suspects, and while victims' rights groups welcome the technology, they want to know more about its effectiveness. The program is set to expand in 2023.
Auger-Aliassime voted Canadian Press male athlete of the year
Tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime, who shone on some of the sport's biggest stages in 2022, is the winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year. Auger-Aliassime is the third tennis player in history to receive the honour -- awarded annually since 1932 -- after Milos Raonic (2013, 2014) and Denis Shapovalov (2017). Decathlete Damian Warner won the award last year.
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
'I think it is ridiculous': Residents unnerved as convoy sets sights on Winnipeg
The possible return of a Freedom Convoy to Winnipeg is unnerving some downtown residents who fear they may be facing another occupation similar to a protest earlier this year that lasted weeks on end.
Brady landfill remains closed amid protest at entrance
Winnipeg's only active landfill remains closed to the public ten days after a blockade at the facility's entrance first went into place.
'We're really done': Manitoban stuck in Cuba details frustrating ordeal
Manitobans who travelled to Cuba for the holidays are still stuck in the tropical country, despite their original return date being Dec. 24.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Family of fallen Calgary police officer troubled by OPP constable’s death
The shooting death of an Ontario Provincial Police constable just outside of Hagersville is hitting close to home for the family of a fallen Calgary police officer.
U.K. man visiting family in Calgary ends up in ICU on Christmas Day
It was supposed to be David Verlander’s first time visiting Canada, and his first time in 10 years seeing family for Christmas.
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
'No flight for you here': St. Albert man describes Sunwing flight chaos in Cancun
It was a much-needed vacation for St. Albert's Bryan Watson and his family, but it didn't turn out as planned.
Increase in B.C. police shootings highlights need for reform, advocate says
A report that found British Columbia led the country in police shootings this year highlights the need for law enforcement reform, according to a Vancouver-based advocate.
Canadian Army reservists gather in Chilliwack for annual disaster response training
Hundreds of reservists with the Canadian Armed Forces have gathered in Chilliwack, B.C., for their annual disaster training.
British Columbians unhappy with the province's justice system, poll finds
Fewer than one in five British Columbians give the province's justice system high grades, according to a new survey.