Is it spring or summer?
Just three weeks into spring and it already feels like summer.
Temperatures ranging from 17 C to 26 C in the London region this week with nothing but sunshine.
A normal high temperature for this time of year is around 11 C and a low of 1 C.
Overnight lows this week for the most part will also be staying in the double digits.
Monday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 17. UV index 6 or high.
Monday Night: Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 4.
Tuesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 26.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26.
Friday: Sunny. High 26.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
King Charles III's coronation: 3 crowns, 2 carriages and a shorter route
King Charles III plans to take a shortcut and smoother ride to Westminster Abbey for his coronation, trimming the procession route his mother took in 1953 as he aims for a more modest event that will include some modern touches, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Man charged after allegedly driving toward worshipper at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto-area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Canada's Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men's world curling final to Scotland
Canada's Brad Gushue settles for a silver medal once again at the world men's curling championship. His team dropped a 9-3 decision to Scotland's Bruce Mouat in today's final in Ottawa's TD Place.
Nashville council to vote on restoring ousted state lawmaker
Nashville officials are poised to vote Monday to reinstate one of the two Black Democratic lawmakers expelled by Republican colleagues for their gun control protest on the Tennessee House floor after a deadly school shooting -- essentially, sending him back after a long weekend.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
France: 2 bodies found after Marseille building collapse
Two bodies were found overnight in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, as rescuers continued searching for at least six people who are unaccounted-for, authorities said Monday.
China practices blockades on last scheduled day of Taiwan drills
China's military carried out aerial and naval blockade drills around Taiwan on Monday, its last scheduled day of exercises, with a Chinese aircraft carrier joining in combat patrols as Taipei reported another surge of warplanes near the island.
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
Guelph Storm out of the playoffs after losing Game 6 to Sarnia
A heartbreaker for the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon, as the team lost Game 6 of their playoff series against the Sarnia Sting.
Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.
7-year-old Tecumseh girl looking for stem cell match to combat rare blood disease
Zoe Dudzianiec is like any other seven-year-old girl. She likes school and plays the piano. You’d hardly know by looking, but she’s also fighting for her life. Zoe has a rare bone marrow failure disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia — only one per cent of the world’s population has it.
Windsor man arrested for impaired, stunt driving: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and at speeds of up to 166 km/h through Chatham-Kent on Saturday night, police said.
Flooding concerns in Muskoka as region remains under flood watch
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has declared a flood watch for Huntsville, the Township of Minden Hills, and Bracebridge.
One person in hospital after head-on crash in Barrie
One person is in hospital after a head-on crash in Barrie Sunday evening
Mount St. Louis Moonstone closes hill for the season
Mount St. Louis Moonstone closed for the winter season on Sunday
Two would be dine-and-dashers arrested in Elliot Lake, police say
Two people from Elliot Lake have been arrested following an incident at a restaurant on Oakland Boulevard on Saturday, police say.
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
Timmins teen to perform hip-hop solo at Dance World Cup
A Timmins area teen is carving out her own spot in the world dancing community by representing Canada at the Dance World Cup in Portugal in July.
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm. Rising water levels, coupled with the ice storm and the immediate melt pushed the Rideau River higher.
Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
FULL LIST | What's opened and closed in Toronto on Easter Sunday and Monday
Here’s what is open and closed this holiday long weekend.
Roughly 40,000 customers remain without power as Hydro-Quebec works to finish repairs
Hydro-Quebec is warning that some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
Quebec senior facing years-long wait pays thousands for private hip surgery
From digging in the garden to dancing the polka, Tony Colton was an active senior until everything changed a few months ago. Colton could hardly walk due to terrible pain in his right hip—the same hip where a pin had been placed several years ago.
-
RCMP locate missing boater in Eel lake
RCMP says the underwater dive team recovered the body of the missing boater on Sunday in the frigid waters of Eel Lake in Digby County, Nova Scotia.
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.
A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.
Living Green garden show brings Winnipeg green thumbs together
Living Green wrapped up Sunday afternoon. The three-day event featured local gardening vendors, expert guest speakers, and other plant-related programming.
-
‘Never ever forget their sacrifice’: Transcona soldiers remembered on Vimy Ridge Day
April 9 is Vimy Ridge Day, a nationally recognized commemoration of those who fought and gave their lives at one of the major battles of the First World War, and one Winnipeg veteran says there are still lessons to be learned from this battle more than a century later.
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Annual Easter Nerf Wars battle draws 70 competitors
About 70 kids of all ages burned off their Easter chocolate on Sunday in a massive matchup of Nerf weapons.
Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday
A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.
Fire crews save person trapped inside Talus Dome
Edmonton firefighters rescued a person trapped inside the iconic Talus Dome public art installation in the river valley Sunday evening.
'There is still a war going on': Massive pysanky to raise funds for newcomers
Ukrainian artists are sharing a piece of home to support fundraising efforts for a local organization helping resettle newcomers fleeing the Russian invasion.
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
Decampment aftermath: Tents spread in Vancouver as health concerns grow
After a massive sidewalk-clearing operation on Wednesday, camping tents and makeshift shelters are now popping up outside of Vancouver’s East Hastings Street corridor.
The gay dad wealth gap: Why a UBC professor says the 'white and affluent' image is harmful
A researcher is challenging the popular image of gay dads in North America—as white and affluent. But even though this stereotype isn’t reality, it has real-world effects on gay men and their families, says Erez Aloni, an associate professor at UBC’s law school.
'Hanging in': David Suzuki shares insights as he retires from 'The Nature of Things'
After 44 years as the face of Canada's premier science TV show, you might expect David Suzuki to feel a little sadness and a little nostalgia as he steps down as host of “The Nature of Things.” Not so.