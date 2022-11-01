Is it fall or spring in the London region?

Spring-like temperatures are kicking off November in the London region.

Fog advisories are also in effect with the chance of dense fog with visibilities near zero in areas including, London, Middlesex County, Huron-Perth and Oxford-Brant.

Tuesday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. Clearing this afternoon. High 18.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 4.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 18.

Thursday: Sunny. High 18.

Friday: Cloudy. High 19.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 19.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 19.