LONDON, ONT. -- A man is in custody after an early morning fire at a southwest London motel.

Investigators from the London Police Service, Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the London Fire Department were on scene throughout the day at the Wharncliffe Suites Motel.

First reponders were called scene at around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

The focus of their investigation was on room 227, where there were clear indications of a fire, with the door blackened by smoke.

Police say one man was arrested at the scene, but no further details have been provided at this time.

Investigators say more information will be made available in the coming days.